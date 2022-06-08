ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Private equity in talks with UK's BMI for EV battery exposure

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Private equity funds are seeking a minority stake in information provider Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI), aiming to gain exposure to the electric-vehicle battery supply chain, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

UK-based Hg Capital and Bowmark Capital are two of several private equity firms seeking to buy a stake of up to 20% in Benchmark, which the sources says is valued in excess of 200 million pounds. The sources did not name other firms looking to buy a stake.

Bowmark said it doesn't comment on market rumours and Benchmark and Hg Capital declined to comment.

The sources would not say how the valuation was made, but they did say the process of selling a stake was being run by corporate advisory firm Cardean Bell, which declined to comment.

Interest in battery materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite covered by Benchmark has been rising in recent years and is expected to grow at a faster pace as the energy transition from fossil fuels picks up pace and sales of electric vehicles accelerate.

"BMI doesn't just provide price assessments, it also provides detailed information about costs of production in the supply chain, cathode and anode manufacturers and battery makers," one of the sources with direct knowledge said.

"The lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle supply chain is growing at 25% a year," the source said, adding that the demand for information about the sector was growing alongside.

BMI sets reference and benchmark prices for the lithium industry, in which Elon Musk recently said "Tesla might actually have to get into the mining & refining directly at scale." read more

Subscription based Benchmark was started by Simon Moores in 2017. The company is expecting to employ more than 100 people by next year, the source said.

In its coverage of battery materials and related supply chains, Benchmark now rivals price reporting agencies such as Fastmarkets and Platts and consultants CRU and Wood Mackenzie.

"Benchmark is seen by the private equity funds as an investment for the electric vehicle revolution," the second source with direct knowledge said. "It is an ESG investment (environment, social and governance)."

Growth in the electric vehicle sector can be seen in forecasts for supplies of lithium-ion batteries expected to rise 50% this year to 600 gigawatt hours from last year.

In the auto industry, Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) delivered some 452,000 battery-electric vehicles globally last year and is aiming for half of its global output to be all-electric by 2030. read more

In the United States, President Joe Biden has set a goal of 50% of new-vehicle sales being electric or plug-in electric by 2030. read more

Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Veronica Brown and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tesla to seek investor approval for 3-for-1 stock split

June 10 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Friday proposed a three-to-one stock split, making its shares more affordable following recent sell-offs of the most valuable automaker. The company also said Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison, a friend of Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, will not...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Electric Battery#Ev#Hg Capital#Bowmark Capital#Benchmark And#Cardean Bell
Reuters

U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

U.S. approves $120 mln sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of parts to help Taiwan maintain its warships, which the island's defence ministry said would help ensure combat readiness in the face of China's "frequent activities" near the island. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
MILITARY
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

June 11 (Reuters) - Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries. Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with...
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy