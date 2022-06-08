ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students 'cap' off their year with art project

Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago
North Elementary School third graders celebrated their second to last day of school Tuesday with a visit from Antigo Visual Arts members.

Students spent time making bottle caps strings as part of the public art project.

“Today was our Extravaganza Celebration at North. Students were fascinated by the cap collection and intrigued by the transformation of plastic recycling to art expression,” said Betsy Frey-Neufeld, school counselor. “Elementary experiences are forever memories.”

The plastic bottle cap project is a collaborative effort by Antigo Visual Arts and the Antigo Public Library. The library houses a receptacle just inside the Clermont Street entrance where community members bring their clean plastic bottle caps for local art workers to create and share with community.

Public art is a collaborative effort and has encompassed many city departments as well as local nonprofit organizations in the past few years and continues to grow in Antigo.

Comments / 0

