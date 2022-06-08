Ex-church treasurer charged with embezzling over $150K

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A former church treasurer in North Carolina has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from a church over seven years, police said Tuesday.

Jane Carol Davis, 72, has been charged with eight counts of felony embezzlement, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Winston-Salem police began investigating after board members of Covenant Presbyterian Church went to the police in November. Investigators with the police department’s fraud unit found that Davis had embezzled a total of $156,118 from Covenant between 2014 and October 2021, police said.

The newspaper reported that when it reached Davis at her home on Tuesday, she told a reporter that she was involved in taking money from the church. It was not clear whether she made any statements to Winston-Salem police, and she declined to say anything more Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, Davis filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. She listed total liabilities of more than $180,000. She said her monthly income was about $3,000. The bankruptcy case is still pending.

Davis was jailed on a $250,000 unsecured bond and assigned a public defender during a court appearance on Tuesday.