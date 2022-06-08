ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Ex-church treasurer charged with embezzling over $150K

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A former church treasurer in North Carolina has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from a church over seven years, police said Tuesday.

Jane Carol Davis, 72, has been charged with eight counts of felony embezzlement, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Winston-Salem police began investigating after board members of Covenant Presbyterian Church went to the police in November. Investigators with the police department’s fraud unit found that Davis had embezzled a total of $156,118 from Covenant between 2014 and October 2021, police said.

The newspaper reported that when it reached Davis at her home on Tuesday, she told a reporter that she was involved in taking money from the church. It was not clear whether she made any statements to Winston-Salem police, and she declined to say anything more Tuesday afternoon.

In 2019, Davis filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. She listed total liabilities of more than $180,000. She said her monthly income was about $3,000. The bankruptcy case is still pending.

Davis was jailed on a $250,000 unsecured bond and assigned a public defender during a court appearance on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

NC woman embezzled $150K from church over 7 years, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem detectives arrested 72-year-old Jane Davis on eight counts of felony embezzlement. Police began investigating after board members of Covenant Presbyterian Church went to the police in November. Investigators with the police department’s fraud unit found that Davis had embezzled a total of $156,118 from Covenant...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Society
WNCT

NC man gets 20 years in infant son’s death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he was convicted of causing injuries that led to his 7-month-old son’s death in 2019. Christion Vaughn Jones Sr., 21, was facing a first-degree murder charge but pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Winston–Salem

The safe, vibrant and easy-on-the-eye city in North Carolina has plenty to offer visitors including historic buildings, heirloom gardens and outdoor attractions. It also has an arty and youthful vibe with a bustling downtown area, cool street art, a fondness for live theater, pottery and excellent art galleries. This creativity is also found in its fine collections of places to stay, from gorgeous intimate boutiques to modern and trendy accommodation, here are the best cool and unusual hotels to stay in Winston–Salem, North Carolina (in no particular order)…
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Bankruptcies#The Winston Salem Journal#U S Bankruptcy Court
FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WRAL News

Person shot in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in Chapel Hill Friday morning. Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creel Street around 5:30 a.m. where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the person was not provided.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS 17

Indicted former Greensboro officer turns himself in, SBI confirms

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says that an officer who was indicted in the death of a man in Greensboro has turned himself in. On Monday, Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted for manslaughter by a Guilford County Grand Jury after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation presented […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Over a dozen Kernersville tenants forced out of homes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen people are packing up decades of memories they made inside their apartments at 110 Woodbine Street in Kernersville. 70-year-old Jesse Cowpers spent almost half his life in apartment A1. “You can hear the birds. It’s so quiet. It’s so peaceful,” Cowpers said. Those are all things he’s […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman begins ALS battle

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It was Halloween 2020. While families were trying to decide if they should take part in All Hallows’ Eve amid the pandemic, in the grand scheme of things, Debbie Dickerson’s day-to-day had largely gone unchanged.  “Life was normal,” she said. “Totally normal.”  On that night, however, she did notice something new […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a local hospital where they located a gunshot wound victim Saturday. Police believe it is related to an incident on West Market Street. No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy