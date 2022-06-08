ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

National gas price average nears $5 per gallon

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAyKf_0g4K4TG200
Tweet

The national average price for a gallon of gas neared $5 on Wednesday, according to AAA.

After weeks of soaring gas prices, Wednesday’s numbers showed the national average at $4.955.

Several states, including Nevada, Arizona and Illinois, saw average prices significantly higher than $5 per gallon. In California, which had the highest price among all 50 states, the average price per gallon of gas climbed to $6.39 on Wednesday.

Even in Southern states, where gas is typically cheaper, prices were up to an average of $4.485 per gallon in Mississippi and $4.598 per gallon in Alabama.

Some states in the Midwest saw similar prices, with Kansas having an average price per gallon of $4.563 and Oklahoma $4.54 per gallon.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a significant impact on oil markets and gas prices worldwide.

“Given the global nature of these markets, it’s virtually impossible for us to insulate ourselves from shocks like the ones that are occurring in Russia that move global oil prices,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.

Even after a jump in prices as governments turned away energy supplies from Russia amid its invasion Ukraine, gas prices have continued to climb, with some experts attributing later increases to fewer oil refiners making crude oil into gasoline, among other factors.

“With the market currently really tight both in diesel and jet fuel, we’re actually seeing refineries choose to make less gasoline in favor of those more profitable molecules,” Matt Kimmel, a senior research analyst for refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie, told The Hill last month.

Even so, commuters and travelers are still heading to the pump, despite the surging prices.

“At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet,” Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said in a previous statement.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

As Gas Prices Soar, Try These 10 Ways to Save Money at the Pump

After a brief plateau in March and April, gas prices have skyrocketed in May and early June. The national average price for a gallon of gas now sits at a record high of $4.92, per AAA, $1.87 more than at this time last year, with no signs of relief on the horizon.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
WEKU

In 10 states, a gallon of gas now costs more than $5

U.S. gas prices hit a new record on Monday, with a gallon of regular gas costing an average of $4.865 (not adjusting for inflation), according to the most recent data from AAA. The highest average price — $6.34 — is in California, but 10 states have now surpassed the $5...
CALIFORNIA, PA
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hit new record for 10th consecutive day

(The Center Square) – Gas prices rose yet again Wednesday, setting another record high and adding to a string of consecutive record-high days. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is at $4.96, a four-cent jump from the day before and nearly a $2 jump from the same time last year, when the average price was $3.06 per gallon. GasBuddy put the national average at $4.97 a gallon.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Reuters

Oil jumps to 13-week high on rising U.S. gasoline demand

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped over 2% to a 13-week high on Wednesday as U.S. demand for gasoline keeps rising despite record pump prices, while expectations that China's oil demand will increase faced growing supply concerns in several countries, including Iran. Iran said it was removing...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Petrol prices: 'Getting to work costs so much I might have to quit'

The cost of filling up the tank of an average car with petrol is has now hit £100 - and that's having a huge impact on people across the UK. People who rely on their cars for work are struggling with high prices as they continue to rise, in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Pay attention to this number in today's US inflation report

The latest data on consumer prices in the United States showed that annual inflation unexpectedly rose to a 40-year high in May, underscoring concerns about household finances and piling pressure on political leaders who say they're doing everything they can to address the problem.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hit new record, expected to pass $5 nationally this weekend

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit yet another record Friday as they teeter on the edge of a national average price of $5 per gallon of regular gas. According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.99, the highest ever recorded. That is a major increase from last week, when the average price was $4.76, or last month when it was $4.37.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Refining#Oil Markets#Southern#Treasury
Reuters

U.S. bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks on secondary market

WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has banned U.S. money managers from buying any Russian debt or stocks in secondary markets, on top of its existing ban on new-issue purchases, in its latest sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite Washington's sweeping sanctions in recent...
MARKETS
Reuters

Factbox: Surging food prices fuel protests across developing world

June 9 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and drought fuelled by climate change has sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring. Rising prices for basic food staples is fuelling protests from Indonesia to Iran. European wheat prices have jumped 52% and benchmark palm oil futures...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

590K+
Followers
71K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy