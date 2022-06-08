ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City in New York with the Fewest Homeowners (It’s NOT the Big Apple)

By Will Phillips
 3 days ago
There are many reasons why someone might choose not to own their own home. Without doing any research whatsoever, two big reasons immediately come to mind:. #2 resonates with me. As a man who's petrified of commitment, I can't warm up to the idea of planting roots in one place. I...

96.1 The Breeze

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
Governor Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for June

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for June. All households participating in SNAP—including those already at the maximum level of benefits —will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
Bronx Tenants Stand United Against Corrupt Landlord in Sweeping Victory

When a Bronx-based landlord purchased a building intending to raise rents, he was met with unexpected opposition. Tenants banded together in a historic move. Five years later, they might be able to purchase their apartments at meager rates. Their extraordinary story began in 2017. The Unexpected Makings of Homeownership: Gentrification...
S.I. Advance/SILive.com gets action: NYC working to remove nearly 2 dozen abandoned vehicles

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Parking, in one way or another, is a never-ending problem on Staten Island. In New Brighton along Hendricks, Taft, and Benzinger avenues, the problem has been nearly two dozen derelict or abandoned vehicles that one area resident said have been parked in the same spots for weeks. And a few cars have been parked in the same spot for over one year.
The Capitol Connection #2223 - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

(Airs 06/09/22 @ 3 p.m. & 06/11/22 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Hi, I'm Alan Chartock. Joining us this week, and we are so proud that we have her, is New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Welcome back to the Capitol Connection. Great that we have a chance to talk to you. Thank you so much for doing it.
New York SNAP Benefits Recipients to Receive Maximum Benefits in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. "Far too many households continue to grapple with food insecurity, and in many...
March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
Covid-19 rates falling in New York, but higher than a year ago

Earlier this spring, Central New York had the worst Covid-19 hotspot in the nation after a new subvariant was discovered in the Syracuse area. Now the alarming spike has steadily subsided. The region is no longer deemed high risk for Covid spread, and New York is down to 15 counties at high risk — in parts of the North Country, Albany area, Hudson Valley and Long island, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
The best art destinations for day trips near New York City this summer

Until 7 November at the Storm King Art Center, 1 Museum Road, New Windsor, New York. The Storm King Art Center in upstate New York has devoted its main seasonal exhibition to the esteemed Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu. The artist has populated a focal point of the sculpture park known as “museum hill” with eight large-scale bronze sculptures, including the anthropomorphic Crocodylus (2020) which fuses a female figure and a crocodile—and appears to survey the park with a kingly quality—and the fountain In Two Canoe (2022) that depicts two figures fusing with the natural environment. The indoor portion of the show features several new sculptures made primarily from raw materials and two films exploring mythological references in Mutu’s practice, titled My Cave Call (2021) and Eat Cake (2013). And as part of its Outlooks programme, an initiative launched to champion the work of emerging and mid-career artists, the centre has commissioned the young Brooklyn-based sculptor Brandon Ndife to create the site-specific work Shade Trees (2022). The work, which is encircled by maple trees, amalgamates several household objects into a pyramidal stack, conceptually referencing city planning studies that have shown a discrepancy between the number of trees planted in affluent and poorer communities.
The Suburbs Need to Finally Step Up in New York Housing Crisis

It is easy to focus on New York City proper when thinking about the affordable housing crisis. Initial findings from the city’s triennial Housing and Vacancy Survey, for example, show that 32% of all city renters not living in means-tested housing are severely rent-burdened, meaning paying more than 50% of household income for rent. It’s 85% for households with income of less than $25,000.
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

