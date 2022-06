Earlier this week, voters in San Francisco chose to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin for his ineffective, soft-on-crime approach to his job. Unfortunately, New Yorkers currently do not have that option with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as the state Constitution does not provide for recall elections. For this reason, I have joined Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and my legislative colleagues to call for a constitutional amendment (S.9484) to provide for such a remedy here in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO