The Simpson County Board of Supervisors met Monday, June 6, 2022 for their regular scheduled meeting. Concerned citizen Katheryn Dillmore appeared before the board seeking status of a dog ordinance for the county. Attorney Danny Welch advised the board was studying several different ordinances from other counties and composing one of their own to be presented and voted on. The research will hopefully be completed in the coming meetings and presented to the board.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO