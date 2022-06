Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Fresh Take Florida: Sentencing in fatal hit-and-run of UF student delayed over driver’s mysterious hospitalization. “An obviously frustrated state judge delayed the sentencing Wednesday of a driver in the hit-and-run of a young University of Florida student who died in December 2020 after the man’s lawyer said he has been hospitalized since Sunday. Alachua County Circuit Judge Phillip Pena was confused about the development and scheduled a new hearing Friday to learn specific details about the hospitalization of Joshua Alexander Figueroa, 32, of Gainesville. He said he did not want to draw out the criminal case any longer for either party.”

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO