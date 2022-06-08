ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, June 10-12

By Emily Davenport
amny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovies Under the Stars: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Grab a blanket and head to the park for a screening of the hit new film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Wednesday night! Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks, but anything alcoholic or in glass bottles are not allowed. It’s free...

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
Observe a Brooklyn Juneteenth With Celebrations Across the Borough

There are plenty of Juneteenth events to choose from this year that don’t even require leaving the borough. We’ve rounded up a mix of events where Brooklynites can soak up a bit of knowledge while celebrating. The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the day when news of Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation...
Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
A Ditmas Park Bungalow With Garage and Three Others to See, Starting at $1.95 Million

Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Park Slope, Fort Greene, Williamsburg and Ditmas Park. An 1890s brownstone in the Park Slope Historic District catches the eye with its original ironwork and spectacular stonework, which includes intricate Celtic-style scrollwork and puffy stacked bands of brownstone. The two-family, configured as a duplex over a garden apartment, has a mantel, fretwork and woodwork, along with modern bathrooms and kitchens. It last changed hands in 2019 for $3.1 million.
Adams endorses county backed challenger for district leader in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is throwing his support beyond a county-backed challenger for a district leader seat in Brooklyn, again joining Kings County Democratic Leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s efforts to maintain control of the party over progressive reformers. Adams has endorsed Renee Collymore, who’s hoping to unseat...
Mayor Eric Adams launches CARE strategy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams launched his new CARE strategy Wednesday in East New York, Brooklyn. CARE stands for City Agencies Revitalizing the Economy. The mayor says the program will help create job hubs as city agency officers are relocated in key neighborhoods. “We’re building a more inclusive...
