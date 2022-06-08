Moe's Southwest Grill offering a BOGO entrée deal on June 8

McDonald's has been involved in the third-party restaurant delivery service game since 2017 when it launched McDelivery through a partnership with UberEats (per Restaurant Dive). In 2019, the home of the Big Mac expanded McDelivery's reach when it dipped its toe in the water with Grubhub. What started as a 500-restaurant joint venture within the tri-state New York City area has since become a veritable money-making machine across the U.S. (via Nation's Restaurant News). Perhaps in a long-overdue celebration of this joint venture, and, no doubt, in an effort to usher in the summer months with all due enthusiasm, McDonald's and Grubhub have teamed up to give away free Happy Meals all throughout the month of June, according to QSR magazine.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO