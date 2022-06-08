ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country Music Series Starring Trace Adkins Gets New Premiere Date

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Fox 2022 fall schedule includes a new release date for the upcoming series starring country music legend Trace Adkins , which was previously pushed back back.

Monarch is set to premiere on Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m., Monarch on FOX tweeted , announcing: “The first family of country music is coming.” Adkins, who will star alongside Susan Sarandon , also shared the premiere date on social media: “ Are you ready to meet The Romans?

“Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented -- and tough as nails -- wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie,” the synopsis reads . “When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette 'Nicky' Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.”

The show was originally slated to premiere on January 30; however, a Fox spokesperson confirmed in a statement weeks before the original air date that Monarch ’s debut would reschedule to the fall. The statement read, in part: “As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch .”

