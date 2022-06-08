ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Teases Appearance On Challenging Japanese Music Series

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles will appear on an online Japanese music series called The First Take . The singer has already recorded his session, which will arrive on YouTube on Monday, June 13, but the series isn't your average performance show. The show challenges artists to perform any song of their choosing but they have to do it in one take with no vocal or visual effects. The First Take 's Twitter account shared a short teaser of Harry's appearance, showing him putting on headphones and walking up to the mic before cutting out.

Fans will be able to watch Styles rise to the musical challenge next Monday at 9:00 A.M. EST/ 6:00 A.M. PST. Other performances have included Tomorrow X Together and CHAI , among others.

Harry is currently enjoying the success of his third studio album Harry's House . The highly-anticipated album was released last month to acclaim from critics and fans alike. According to NME , the album has made chart history around the world, achieving the rare occurrence of having both the number one album and number one track ("As It Was") in several countries including the US, UK, and Canada.

Harry's House has also been extremely popular among vinyl collectors, setting a modern-era record for US vinyl sales. Billboard reported that the LP set a new record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the US since they started tracking music sales in 1991.

