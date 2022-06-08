ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Rhonda Huggins New Opportunities Guthrie County

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get an update from Director...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Extension Pinch Of Family Flavor

The Guthrie County Extension wants to improve anyone’s ability to cook. “Pinch of Family Flavor,” is a program designed to help people create meals to take home and share with their family or friends. People will also learn about tools to spend and eat smart as they meal plan.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Road Closure Begins Tomorrow Near Perry

Dallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that will begin tomorrow near Perry. The City of Perry announced that beginning tomorrow 130th Street west of Perry will be closed to traffic for a gas line project. The road will be partially closed to traffic beginning on Monday, June 13th.
PERRY, IA
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Guthrie County, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Chamber Celebrates Opening Of Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency-State Farm

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held an event Friday to celebrate the opening of the Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency-State Farm. Nestled along Second Street in Downtown Perry in the old Perry Chief Building is Lynn Hulgan’s Insurance Agency State Farm. Hulgan says she officially took over the building in early January and the business was officially open May 2nd after the opportunity arose to run the State Farm office.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Churdan Library Hosting Special Anniversary Event of Titanic Sinking Tomorrow

The Summer Reading Program is about to get underway at the Churdan Library and they invite everyone to a free program tomorrow. With this year’s theme of “Oceans of Possibilities” the library is hosting an event that coincides with the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. The evening kicks off with a variety of activities at the library at 5:30pm. Then at 6pm, participants will gather in the “grand dining hall” for their last meal on the Titanic. It is a free-will offering meal, but payment is not required.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Election Results

The unofficial Adair County results are in for the local contested June Primary Elections. The Supervisors District 2 Republican nominee is Jodie Hoadley, who defeated Steven Shelley with 61 percent of the vote. Also, another contested race was theSupervisor District 4 Republican nominee Nathan Baier edged competitor Nick Carson with 67 percent of the votes. Finally, Ray Bubba Sorensen ran unopposed and won the Republican nominee for State Representative for District 23 and he will run unopposed in the general election because there was no Democratic candidate running in the primary.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

City Of Perry Hosting Tire Drop Off This Weekend

If Perry residents have unused tires laying around they would like to get rid of, there is an event taking place this weekend in Perry to do so. This Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at the Perry Garbage Shop at 14325 Ivy Place Perry residents will be able to drop off their first five car tires for no charge and any additional car tire will be charged a fee of $1.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stephen “Steve” Sutton,78, of Perry

Memorial services for Stephen “Steve” Sutton, age 78 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, April 24, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held by his family on June 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hotel Pattee in Perry, Iowa. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Memorials will be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Raccoon River Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care at Steve’s request. Online condolences may left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Celebrate 150 Years of Jefferson at the Bell Tower Festival

Today is the main day of the Bell Tower Festival in Jefferson. The morning activities are highlighted by the parade, which starts at 11am. Then the afternoon entertainment takes over with axe throwing, the brew station, carnival and touch-a-truck, all starting at 12:30pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp describes what people can do during touch-a-truck.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Kathy King, 81, of Jefferson

Memorial services for Kathy King, 81, of Jefferson, will be held at a future date. Memorials in memory of Kathy King may be directed to her family, or left with Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Kathy is survived by five children: Dorie Womacks of Montrose, CO; Deb Roberts (Jeff) of Corning,...
JEFFERSON, IA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jeffrey Jean Morgan, 80, of Guthrie Center

Funeral services for Jeffrey Jean Morgan, 80, of Guthrie Center, will be Monday, June 13th at 10:30 am at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Sunday, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 9, 2022

12:29am: A deputy investigated an assault in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, Scranton. 5:59am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on 330th Street and D Avenue. 7:41am: A deputy investigated a complaint of what the called thought was a child being pushed into a rental van. The van was located and found to be full of implement parts and was delivering in Paton.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Sunday Program at Museum in Jefferson

A reminder that tomorrow there will be a free program at the Greene County Historical Museum in Jefferson. A program about the 13th US President Abraham Licoln called, “Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln” will be given by Jefferson resident and retired attorney Jed McGee. The former Iowa District Court Judge is a Lincoln enthusiast and donated several of his memorabilia and collectables to the museum, which are on display now. The program will be held at 2pm at the museum and it is free and open to the public.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carnegie Library Museum To Host History Of Entertainment Program Tomorrow

The Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting a fun program tomorrow presented by a local community member on the history of entertainment. The program titled The History Of Entertainment in Perry Iowa will be presented by Larry Vodenik and will take place beginning at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Museum in Perry. The program will talk about various details in entertainment from the circus to the opera.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

More Greene County People Voted in Tuesday’s Mid-Term Primary Than in 2018

There was a slight improvement in voting turnout in Greene County during this year’s primary election compared to the previous midterm primary. According to the Greene County Auditor’s Office, Tuesday’s primary saw 1,173 ballots cast for a 17.99-percent voter turnout. In the 2018 primary election, only 967 ballots were cast for a 14.66-percent voter turnout. However, there was a larger difference between the two major political parties in terms of votes. The Republicans overwhelmingly outvoted Democrats Tuesday with 369 more votes. In 2018, it was more evenly split with Democrats edging Republicans out with 477 to 472.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Unofficial June Primary Results From Dallas County

The unofficial results are in from the June primary election that took place yesterday and here’s a look at some of the results from Dallas County races. There were plenty of contested races in the primary election this year and for Iowa House District 28 Sonya Heitshusen won the Democratic primary with 71.75-percent votes compared to Tom Walton who received 28.14-percent. David Young also won the republican primary for Iowa House District 28.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Receives Light Sentence in Exchange for Cooperation in Drug Ring Investigation in Greene County

A Perry man was sentenced to a couple of days in jail after agreeing to help with a drug ring investigation in Greene County. According to court documents, 46-year-old James Moreland pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his first offense for possession of methamphetamine. Moreland had all but two days of a one year jail sentence suspended and had a Class B Felony for ongoing criminal conduct dismissed.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

