Summer is calling! Gather with friends and family at our Summer Open House & Concert in the Courtyard!. Join us Saturday, June 11 from 2:30-4:30 p.m., for live entertainment and enjoy Executive Chef Val’s signature summer dishes, live music and dancing. Savor the best of summertime and meet the residents and team members who make up our Kensington Reston family.

RESTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO