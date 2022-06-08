Man sentenced to 6 years in girl's kidnapping

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man was sentenced to six years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on a charge related to the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl. A Broomfield County jury convicted Shane Hammond of second-degree kidnapping on April 8 after a five-day trial. On Friday, June 3, he...
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her newborn baby, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said Friday. EDITOR'S NOTE: This story deals with violence against a baby and may be disturbing for some readers. Leiyla Cepeda, who is...
An 18-year-old from Texas is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her newborn child to death in Weld County on Wednesday. Leyla Cepeda was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder Friday, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Ault police officers were dispatched to the...
NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday.
Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested.
Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning.
The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say.
Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body.
Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Tyler Condit has been sentenced to 38 years in the Department of Corrections for the murder of Joseph Elsey, 22, of Arvada. Condit, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body and two counts of tampering with physical evidence on May 5.
It began just before midnight on Aug. 29, 2020 when police officers responded to an apartment located at 6426 Simms St. #76. Friends said the last time they heard from Elsey had been five days before.
Tyler Condit (credit: Arvada Police)
Officers gained access to the apartment and said there was a large amount...
An 18-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her newborn child in Weld County. According to the district attorney’s office, Leila Cepeda was arrested Friday on her birthday, and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. According to prosecutors, he...
AURORA, Colo. — A 26-year-old man is charged with murder related to the death of a man whose body was found in a field in Aurora back in March, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. Ever Rodriguez-Tejada is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in...
WINDSOR, Colo. — An 8-year-old boy was shot and injured Friday night in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive, according to the Windsor Police Department (WPD). Officers got the call at about 8:20 p.m. When WPD officers arrived on the scene, they determined the injuries to the boy were not life-threatening, WPD said in a release.
UPDATE: Mr. McCandliss is back home with his family. The Littleton Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing elderly male. He left Littleton Adventist Hospital after an appointment around 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. A witness said he seemed slightly disoriented, but nothing concerning. The missing elderly male is 93 year old William “Bill” McCandliss. Bill was last seen driving away from the hospital in his 2017 grey Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate, ACL4479. Bill is 5’10”, 160 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. No foul play is expected. If anyone locates Bill, or sees someone matching the above description, please call the Littleton Police Department at 303-795-1551, or your local agency.
UPDATE (6/10/20222:13 p.m.) Judy Abbott has been located and is safe. No other information was provided by law enforcement. PREVIOUS (6/10/2022 1:48 p.m.) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment.
DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Wednesday that she's forming a new unit focused on keeping innocent people out of prison. The Conviction Review Unit will consist of one prosecutor and one investigator who will look into claims of innocence by inmates convicted of crimes in Denver. Inmates convicted of sexual assault are not eligible to have their cases reviewed.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, an ATV rollover accident near Allenspark, on June 10, left a 5-year-old and his 41-year-old mother pinned under the vehicle with injuries. At the time of the accident, around 9 AM, a 44-year-old male family member was driving the four-person all-terrain vehicle. The...
SILVER PLUME, Colo — A man is dead following a shooting involving a Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) deputy, Friday night. At about 11:20 p.m., deputies from CCCSO were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street in Silver Plume for a "motorist assist," according to CCCSO Undersheriff Bruce Snelling.
Three Denver Police Department officers have received significant suspensions for their bungling of a single case involving a drunk man and their inability to find a bullet hole that would have proven he'd fired a gun, as his terrified girlfriend feared — even though it could be seen on video from not one, not two, but three body-worn cameras. Owing to what investigators dubbed a "pattern of mistakes," the Denver District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the suspect, citing "no likelihood of conviction."
DENVER — Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was one of 10 people killed in the King Soopers shooting in March of last year. An 11-year veteran of the department, Talley was highly praised and widely admired, and his death was a gut punch to the Boulder community. But It...
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man described as a drug addict was given the maximum 8 year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in a highly publicized death of a well-known cyclist.
Ryan Montoya (credit: Lakewood)
Gwen Inglis was killed in May of last year as she rode with her husband on West Alameda Avenue in Jefferson County. The driver of the car that struck her was Ryan Montoya — who had been using alcohol and methamphetamine prior to the crash.
Family and friends of Inglis held a memorial, a moment of silence and a bike ride from downtown Denver...
Comments / 0