Greene County, IA

Let’s Talk Greene County (6/8/2022)-State Senator Jesse Green

By Coltrane Carlson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 24 Iowa Senator Jesse Green of...

Stephen “Steve” Sutton,78, of Perry

Memorial services for Stephen “Steve” Sutton, age 78 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, April 24, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held by his family on June 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hotel Pattee in Perry, Iowa. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Memorials will be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Raccoon River Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care at Steve’s request. Online condolences may left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
PERRY, IA
Road Closure Begins Tomorrow Near Perry

Dallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that will begin tomorrow near Perry. The City of Perry announced that beginning tomorrow 130th Street west of Perry will be closed to traffic for a gas line project. The road will be partially closed to traffic beginning on Monday, June 13th.
PERRY, IA
More Greene County People Voted in Tuesday’s Mid-Term Primary Than in 2018

There was a slight improvement in voting turnout in Greene County during this year’s primary election compared to the previous midterm primary. According to the Greene County Auditor’s Office, Tuesday’s primary saw 1,173 ballots cast for a 17.99-percent voter turnout. In the 2018 primary election, only 967 ballots were cast for a 14.66-percent voter turnout. However, there was a larger difference between the two major political parties in terms of votes. The Republicans overwhelmingly outvoted Democrats Tuesday with 369 more votes. In 2018, it was more evenly split with Democrats edging Republicans out with 477 to 472.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Adair County Election Results

The unofficial Adair County results are in for the local contested June Primary Elections. The Supervisors District 2 Republican nominee is Jodie Hoadley, who defeated Steven Shelley with 61 percent of the vote. Also, another contested race was theSupervisor District 4 Republican nominee Nathan Baier edged competitor Nick Carson with 67 percent of the votes. Finally, Ray Bubba Sorensen ran unopposed and won the Republican nominee for State Representative for District 23 and he will run unopposed in the general election because there was no Democratic candidate running in the primary.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Reminder: Sunday Program at Museum in Jefferson

A reminder that tomorrow there will be a free program at the Greene County Historical Museum in Jefferson. A program about the 13th US President Abraham Licoln called, “Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln” will be given by Jefferson resident and retired attorney Jed McGee. The former Iowa District Court Judge is a Lincoln enthusiast and donated several of his memorabilia and collectables to the museum, which are on display now. The program will be held at 2pm at the museum and it is free and open to the public.
JEFFERSON, IA
Perry Chamber Celebrates Opening Of Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency-State Farm

The Perry Chamber of Commerce held an event Friday to celebrate the opening of the Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency-State Farm. Nestled along Second Street in Downtown Perry in the old Perry Chief Building is Lynn Hulgan’s Insurance Agency State Farm. Hulgan says she officially took over the building in early January and the business was officially open May 2nd after the opportunity arose to run the State Farm office.
PERRY, IA
City Of Perry Hosting Tire Drop Off This Weekend

If Perry residents have unused tires laying around they would like to get rid of, there is an event taking place this weekend in Perry to do so. This Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at the Perry Garbage Shop at 14325 Ivy Place Perry residents will be able to drop off their first five car tires for no charge and any additional car tire will be charged a fee of $1.
PERRY, IA
Guthrie County Extension Pinch Of Family Flavor

The Guthrie County Extension wants to improve anyone’s ability to cook. “Pinch of Family Flavor,” is a program designed to help people create meals to take home and share with their family or friends. People will also learn about tools to spend and eat smart as they meal plan.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Greene County Farm Bureau Encourages Food Donations with “Cram the Cab” Event

Greene County Farm Bureau encourages everyone to support the local food pantry with their special event. From June 13th-18th, Greene County Farm Bureau and Jefferson Fareway are challenging residents to “cram the cab” of a Rueter’s Red Power tractor in Fareway’s parking lot in support of the Greene County Action Resource Center. Anyone who shops at Fareway during dates can round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar, with the additional change to be donated to the food pantry. People can also purchase a $15 pre-packaged bag of non-perishable groceries. Monetary donations, as well as any other non-perishable food items and hygiene items can be dropped off at the Farm Bureau office in Jefferson.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Dakota Lake and Saydel dominate SB Rams

Junior Dakota Lake has some eye-popping pitching numbers for the unbeaten Saydel Eagles and she added to them with a 5-0 victory in Jefferson over Greene County on Friday night in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball. The Eagles improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the league with Lake fanning 13 Rams on Friday and 29 in the two times the teams have met this season. The Rams did not have a ball travel as fall as the outfield grass and Lake did not walk anyone or hit any Ram with a pitch.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Celebrate 150 Years of Jefferson at the Bell Tower Festival

Today is the main day of the Bell Tower Festival in Jefferson. The morning activities are highlighted by the parade, which starts at 11am. Then the afternoon entertainment takes over with axe throwing, the brew station, carnival and touch-a-truck, all starting at 12:30pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp describes what people can do during touch-a-truck.
JEFFERSON, IA
Another Abraham Lincoln Program Sunday at Museum in Jefferson

The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a special program on Sunday. Jefferson resident and retired attorney and Iowa District Court Judge Jed McGee will continue his lecture series on the 13th US President Abraham Lincoln. The Sunday program at 2pm will highlight “Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln.” McGee last gave a presentation on the president in August of 2021 on “Lincoln’s Learning and His Mentors.”
JEFFERSON, IA
Churdan Library Hosting Special Anniversary Event of Titanic Sinking Tomorrow

The Summer Reading Program is about to get underway at the Churdan Library and they invite everyone to a free program tomorrow. With this year’s theme of “Oceans of Possibilities” the library is hosting an event that coincides with the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. The evening kicks off with a variety of activities at the library at 5:30pm. Then at 6pm, participants will gather in the “grand dining hall” for their last meal on the Titanic. It is a free-will offering meal, but payment is not required.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 9, 2022

12:29am: A deputy investigated an assault in the 600 block of Lincoln Street, Scranton. 5:59am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on 330th Street and D Avenue. 7:41am: A deputy investigated a complaint of what the called thought was a child being pushed into a rental van. The van was located and found to be full of implement parts and was delivering in Paton.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Eva Roxanna Wampler, age 98, of Scranton, IA

Funeral services for Eva Roxanna Wampler, age 98, of Scranton, will be held at 3 P.M. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Scranton United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Scranton Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 – 3 P.M. prior to the service on Saturday.
SCRANTON, IA
Perry Man Receives Light Sentence in Exchange for Cooperation in Drug Ring Investigation in Greene County

A Perry man was sentenced to a couple of days in jail after agreeing to help with a drug ring investigation in Greene County. According to court documents, 46-year-old James Moreland pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his first offense for possession of methamphetamine. Moreland had all but two days of a one year jail sentence suspended and had a Class B Felony for ongoing criminal conduct dismissed.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Kathy King, 81, of Jefferson

Memorial services for Kathy King, 81, of Jefferson, will be held at a future date. Memorials in memory of Kathy King may be directed to her family, or left with Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Kathy is survived by five children: Dorie Womacks of Montrose, CO; Deb Roberts (Jeff) of Corning,...
JEFFERSON, IA

