Let’s Talk Greene County (6/8/2022)-State Senator Jesse Green

The Summer Reading Program is about to get underway at the Churdan Library and they invite everyone to a free program tomorrow. With this year’s theme of “Oceans of Possibilities” the library is hosting an event that coincides with the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. The evening kicks off with a variety of activities at the library at 5:30pm. Then at 6pm, participants will gather in the “grand dining hall” for their last meal on the Titanic. It is a free-will offering meal, but payment is not required.

8 HOURS AGO