Mohawk River Boat Rides to begin offering tours
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Mohawk River Boat Rides will be offering tours at the Mohawk Harbor starting June 10. The tours will be on a 25-foot tritoon boat and will last two hours.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Captain George Kozer, the tour boat’s captain, is a decorated United States Coast Guard veteran. Kozer is now a semi-retired business owner who has called the Capital Region home for the past 25-years.
Tour will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. until mid-October. Reserve tickets are $45 per person, with a maximum of eight people.Schenectady man arrested after Latham Farms fight
The entire boat can be reserved for $360. Four and six-hour trips are also available by request .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1