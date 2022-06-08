ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk, NY

Mohawk River Boat Rides to begin offering tours

By Bridget Whelan
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Mohawk River Boat Rides will be offering tours at the Mohawk Harbor starting June 10. The tours will be on a 25-foot tritoon boat and will last two hours.

Captain George Kozer, the tour boat’s captain, is a decorated United States Coast Guard veteran. Kozer is now a semi-retired business owner who has called the Capital Region home for the past 25-years.

Tour will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. until mid-October. Reserve tickets are $45 per person, with a maximum of eight people.

Schenectady man arrested after Latham Farms fight

The entire boat can be reserved for $360. Four and six-hour trips are also available by request .

