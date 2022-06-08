Charles sheriff's office investigating melee that injured two

A school resource officer is conducting an investigation into an alleged assault that sent a student and a staff member to the hospital.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident in a press release on Tuesday evening about the alleged assault that took place at Thomas Stone High School.

At around 1:25 p.m., a school resource officer and an administrator were notified of a student that was struck in the head by a book thrown by another student.

When a group of students went to confront the book thrower, a dispute ensued, according to the press release. Desks and chairs were allegedly thrown in the classroom at students who attempted to flee the dispute.

A staff member in the room was knocked into a locker and injured during the incident.

Additional school resource officers and staff members eventually brought the situation under control.

The injured teacher was flown to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the student struck with the book was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer L. Payne at 301-609-3282, ext. 0452.

The investigation is ongoing, and the school resource officer will review the case upon completion of the investigation with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for potential criminal charges.

