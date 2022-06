This has been CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. Follow the latest updates here. It is day 100 of Russia's war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin is still calling its "special military operation." Recent days have seen Russian forces gain significant ground in Ukraine's eastern Donbas, and they now control more than 90% of the region of Luhansk, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense has said.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO