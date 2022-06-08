ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How Sam’s Club Driverless Shipments Could Pave Way for Major Economic Turning Point

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xm9vj_0g4K0DWU00

Sam’s Club announced a partnership with autonomous truck company Gatik to deliver paper goods in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Gatik said in a press release. The new technology could help address a slew of issues, including driver shortages and soaring gas prices.

See: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
Find: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

“Under the partnership, Gatik will automate part of the Georgia-Pacific-KBX on-road transportation network in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, delivering goods round the clock, 7 days a week across a network of 34 Sam’s Club locations,” according to the release.

Gatik said that by replacing traditional tractor trailers with autonomous box trucks, operations “will establish a more responsive and flexible logistics network, increasing the cadence of delivery runs and the flow of goods, while reducing logistics costs and enabling near real-time inventory fulfillment.”

The operations will start in July 2022.

“We are looking forward to testing this transformational technology to deliver Georgia-Pacific brands like Quilted Northern bath tissue and Dixie products to Sam’s Clubs,” Hayes Shimp, vice president of sales for Georgia-Pacific, was quoted as saying in the release. “Once proven, we believe autonomous deliveries will enable us to remove cost and complexity from the supply chain so that we can better serve Sam’s Club, and their members.”

The Hill reports that over the past several years, there’s been an emergence of start-ups aiming to implement full-scale autonomous trucking operations, with pilot programs in Texas, Florida and Arizona.

For example, Alphabet’s self-driving truck venture Waymo Via announced a partnership with truck fleet operator C.H. Robinson to deliver freight between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston using autonomous trucks, according to The Hill.

And last November, Gatik announced a partnership with Walmart to operate “daily without a safety driver behind the wheel on its delivery route for Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas, moving customer orders between a Walmart dark store and a Neighborhood Market in its fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks,” according to a press release.

“Gatik’s deployment with Walmart in the state represents the first time that an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a commercial delivery route on the middle mile anywhere in the world,” the company said at the time.

Gatik’s fully driverless operations, which began in August 2021, involve consistent delivery runs multiple times per day, seven days per week on public roads and “unlock the full advantages of autonomous delivery for Walmart’s customers: increased speed and responsiveness when fulfilling e-commerce orders, increased asset utilization and enhanced safety for all road users.”

POLL: Do You Think the Baby Formula Shortage Will End Soon?
Discover: The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Indeed, the new technology could help address a slew of issues, including driver shortages, soaring gas prices,  fewer accidents, traffic jams and less pollution, The Hill added.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Sam’s Club Driverless Shipments Could Pave Way for Major Economic Turning Point

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

A self-driving truck will soon deliver goods to 34 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam’s Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
FORT WORTH, TX
chainstoreage.com

Texas taco chain expands nationwide with a scaled-down store footprint

A taco shop that opened its first store near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth will soon open in its 19th state with a four-store deal signed in Utah. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves a Baja-style menu that includes spicy pork and mahi tacos along with beer and “Fuzzyritas” from the bar. The deal it signed with franchisee John Cassity in Utah will place its corporate-owned and franchised store total above 150.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
TheStreet

Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. That's actually something Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club and Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report have long made a core part of their operating model.
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

American Landmark expands presence in Texas

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Broadway Chapter Apartments, a 242-unit apartment community located in the Near Southside submarket of Fort Worth. Built in 2021 and located at 401 Hemphill Street, Broadway Chapter offers studios, lofts and one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 547 to 1,195 square feet. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets with custom shelving, oversized windows, a keyless fob entry system, private balconies and 20-foot ceilings in lofts. This work-friendly community also provides a wide range of amenities, including a resident lounge with a coffee bar, library, Zoom room, fitness center with pelotons, infinity-edge pool with in-pool loungers, sun deck and fire pit.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Pave#Walmart Find#Georgia Pacific#Quilted Northern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
wbap.com

During Heat Wave Dallas Residents Can Receive Free A/C Units

(WBAP/KLIF) — As temperatures soar into the triple digits, one North Texas county is offering much-needed relief. Dallas County Health and Human Services urges residents to apply for the county’s ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’. Christian Rosales represents the program, which delivers and installs free air conditioning systems...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth-Based Standard Meat Company Acquires Syracuse Sausage in Ponder

Fort Worth-based Standard Meat Company announced on Tuesday that it had acquired Syracuse Sausage, a popular, family owned brand in Ponder. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Syracuse Sausage was founded by Joe Musacchio but has been under the leadership of his brothers Bobby and Anthony Musacchio for the...
PONDER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the latest updates from 5 businesses at Legacy West in Plano

New restaurant concepts, luxury clothing brands and pet-friendly changes at Legacy Hall highlight the latest news happening at Plano’s popular mixed-use development that includes corporate offices, multifamily homes, retail shopping and eateries. 1. Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated...
PLANO, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas H-E-B Fans are Jealous of This New Store Coming to Fort Worth

The question is asked all the time of what new shopping experience East Texans would love to have in the area. One of the top answers to that question is H-E-B. True, Carthage and Lufkin have one, but East Texans want a more modern H-E-B experience. While no plans have been announced for East Texas, the Dallas - Fort Worth area is adding some stores with the latest being in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
156K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy