Kansas City, MO

Watch: Videos show possible tornado hitting Kansas City area

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tornadoes are dangerous whenever they strike, but the twisters have the possibility of claiming even more lives if they hit overnight.

Most people are sleeping at that time, and it can be more difficult for people to see and hear warnings to take cover.

NWS: EF-1 tornado hit Kansas City area Wednesday

It’s also more difficult to visually see a tornado when it’s dark outside.

Jay Phillips shared video from his neighborhood near Raintree Lake in Lee’s Summit showing what looks like a white funnel cloud dropping down over his neighbor’s homes overnight.

Kersty Hays also lives in the Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs area. Video she shared shows what appears to be the same storm producing a funnel cloud that is lowering to the ground.

The massive funnel can’t be seen until lightning flashes behind it.

Another video shot by a storm chaser named Todd Bryan shared video he shot overnight in Overland Park, Kansas. He was driving on Interstate 435 and looking to the north of the city.

If you look between lightning strikes, you can faintly see what appears to be a funnel dropping out of the sky.

A team with the National Weather Service will be in Kansas City today to determine if a tornado hit the area.

FOX4 News Kansas City

