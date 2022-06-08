Long-Time Crawford Electric Board Member Not Running for A New Term

(Steelville) The Steelville City council is applying for ARPA grants for a slew of projects. Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Ward gave us the details. Ward also said the city was able to give a “thank you” to its employees for helping get Steelville through the pandemic. The next Steelville...
(Steelville) The Steelville City council met last Monday. Regional Radio caught up with Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Ward. He says the city and the public school are working together on a project. Ward mentioned that Jacob Beers from the MTB Steelville Collective stopped by and wanted to add additional trails to...
A judge ruled this week to disqualify a candidate seeking election as the prosecuting attorney of Washington County after finding the candidate did not meet residency requirements for the elected position. On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Daren L. Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit determined that Republican candidate for prosecuting...
(Festus) It was announced a few weeks ago, that current Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis will retire next year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says Chief Lewis has been a great person to work with since he took the administrator’s position five years ago. Camp says the announcement gives...
(Farmington) The St. Francois County Commission has approved four roads in the county to be asphalt-overlaid this summer. John Gross with the county road and bridge department says the City of Farmington will help offset part of the cost. With higher oil prices, it’s unknown if more St. Francois County...
Tom Nesselhauf of Festus and Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on June 4th, he was 68 years old. Tom spent 30 years teaching in the Fayette, Cuba, Hillsboro, and Festus School Districts, retiring in 2008. A Donut and Ice Cream Party for Tom Nesselhauf will be held Saturday afternoon, June...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The car registration process is getting a little bit easier in Franklin County starting next month. On July 1, Franklin County residents will no longer be required to get a vehicle emissions test in order to register their cars. The requirement remains for vehicles registered in Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City.
June 8 (UPI) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Wednesday that the city can take "its first tentative steps to move forward" now that all three aldermen charged with bribery and corruption by federal indictment earlier this week have resigned. "It's been an incredibly difficult few weeks for the...
Several members of Missouri's congressional delegation shared their thoughts Thursday on the first hearing of the House's select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man in prison for first-degree murder in Boone County has died in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Charles Anglin, 65, who was serving a life sentence, was pronounced dead of natural causes. He had been incarcerated since 1986.
ST. LOUIS – People in Franklin, Crawford, and Washington counties should take shelter. A severe thunderstorm has been issued until 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Wind speed is reportedly 60 mlies per hour and hail size is expected to be at one inch. FOX 2 will continue to update this story...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenas seven school districts, including the Jefferson City School District, seeking information related to student surveys. Schmitt says the school districts employed student surveys that asked personal and unnecessary questions about the political views and income of a student’s parents. Schmitt also says the students were asked about their sexuality and that several questions were racially motivated or leading.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
The United State House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that aims to create a red flag law allowing families and police to ask federal courts to confiscate the guns of people in danger of harming themselves or others.
ST. LOUIS — Local schools are sorting through subpoenas issued by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Schmitt, a candidate for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat, is pushing seven school districts across the state to explain why they handed out student surveys he claims were "invasive." Mehlville School District and...
