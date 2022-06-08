ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MO

Long-Time Crawford Electric Board Member Not Running for A New Term

 3 days ago

(Bourbon) After 21 years on the board...

mymoinfo.com

Steelville City Council Update

(Steelville) The Steelville City council is applying for ARPA grants for a slew of projects. Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Ward gave us the details. Ward also said the city was able to give a “thank you” to its employees for helping get Steelville through the pandemic. The next Steelville...
STEELVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Additions Coming To The City Of Steelville

(Steelville) The Steelville City council met last Monday. Regional Radio caught up with Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Ward. He says the city and the public school are working together on a project. Ward mentioned that Jacob Beers from the MTB Steelville Collective stopped by and wanted to add additional trails to...
STEELVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Judge rules to disqualify Wash Co. prosecutor candidate

A judge ruled this week to disqualify a candidate seeking election as the prosecuting attorney of Washington County after finding the candidate did not meet residency requirements for the elected position. On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Daren L. Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit determined that Republican candidate for prosecuting...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus City Administrator on Chief Lewis retirement

(Festus) It was announced a few weeks ago, that current Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis will retire next year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says Chief Lewis has been a great person to work with since he took the administrator’s position five years ago. Camp says the announcement gives...
FESTUS, MO
County
Government
City
Sullivan, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bourbon, MO
mymoinfo.com

Tom Nesselhauf — Celebration of Life 6/18/22 4 P.M.

Tom Nesselhauf of Festus and Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on June 4th, he was 68 years old. Tom spent 30 years teaching in the Fayette, Cuba, Hillsboro, and Festus School Districts, retiring in 2008. A Donut and Ice Cream Party for Tom Nesselhauf will be held Saturday afternoon, June...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Franklin County residents will no longer need an emissions test to register their car starting July 1

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The car registration process is getting a little bit easier in Franklin County starting next month. On July 1, Franklin County residents will no longer be required to get a vehicle emissions test in order to register their cars. The requirement remains for vehicles registered in Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Politics
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man in prison for first-degree murder in Boone County has died in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Charles Anglin, 65, who was serving a life sentence, was pronounced dead of natural causes. He had been incarcerated since 1986.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Severe thunderstorm warning in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS – People in Franklin, Crawford, and Washington counties should take shelter. A severe thunderstorm has been issued until 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. Wind speed is reportedly 60 mlies per hour and hail size is expected to be at one inch. FOX 2 will continue to update this story...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

MO AG subpoenas Jefferson City School District and six others over student surveys

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenas seven school districts, including the Jefferson City School District, seeking information related to student surveys. Schmitt says the school districts employed student surveys that asked personal and unnecessary questions about the political views and income of a student’s parents. Schmitt also says the students were asked about their sexuality and that several questions were racially motivated or leading.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

