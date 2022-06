Two of Dubrovnik’s revered outdoor cinemas, the Jadran and the Slavica, have just reopened for summer screenings. Halfway between Stradun and the seafront, the Jadran sits in the heart of the Old Town, making up in atmosphere what it might not be able to provide in contemporary comfort. Staff usually hand out cushions as you walk in. This is real cinema paradiso stuff, including the old-school projecting equipment. Films are shown in the early evening, allowing you to stroll around the Old Town afterwards. The schedule is usually filled with recent blockbusters and crowd-pleasers – you’ll see it posted up around town.

