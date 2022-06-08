WTF California: Election Results, Chesa Boudin Recalled and Matthew McConaughey Call for Gun Laws

SAN FRANCISCO—The President of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Tony Montoya, resigned Wednesday, June 8, after accusations of financial impropriety. According to The San Francisco Standard, there were rumors of Montoya taking a union vehicle with him back in January when he relocated to the State of Nevada and supposedly used an San Francisco Police Officers Association credit card to fill up the tank costing about $150. Montoya confirmed with San Francisco Standard reporters that the rumors were true but he was not violating any established practice or policy. He also stated that he was originally being accused of theft or embezzlement but asserts that he never committed such acts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO