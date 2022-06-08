ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

WTF California: Election Results, Chesa Boudin Recalled and Matthew McConaughey Call for Gun Laws

eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of WTF California Podcast, Burkholder goes remote as we discuss the election results of Contra Costa County and highlight races across the state—including...

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Newsom says San Francisco DA recall was ‘predictable,’ national attention on election wasn’t warranted

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called this week’s recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin “predictable” on Friday, adding he thought it didn’t deserve the national media attention it received. “That was so predictable, predictable, particularly after the school board recall,” Newsom, who was once the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

What the Chesa Boudin Recall Means for America

In 2020, Chesa Boudin became San Francisco's district attorney, promising radical new policies that exemplified the city's leading-edge liberalism. Cops would make fewer arrests, and more wrongdoers would be diverted to drug and mental health programs instead of prison. Prosecutors would be forbidden from seeking cash bail, and arrests for consensual sex work, "public camping," and public urination would be a thing of the past.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Contra Costa County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
citywatchla.com

Voters in LA and SF Voice Their Disgust

Right-wing media are screaming that the overwhelming recall of San Francisco’s uber-progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, and businessman Rick Caruso’s top finish in a field of 12 candidates for mayor bodes well for a Republican comeback in this deep blue state. That’s not going to happen. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

How San Francisco Became a Failed City; As SF Goes, Does CA and the USA Follow?

While we are SOUTH of San Francisco, we know all too often what happens in San Francisco is a stepping stone for the rest of the State and Country. This is a long read, sent to us by one of our South City neighbors, asking that we share this well-written, well-thought-out essay on ‘How San Francisco Became a Failed City, And how it could recover‘
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Becton
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
thesfnews.com

President Of The SF Police Officers Association Resigns

SAN FRANCISCO—The President of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Tony Montoya, resigned Wednesday, June 8, after accusations of financial impropriety. According to The San Francisco Standard, there were rumors of Montoya taking a union vehicle with him back in January when he relocated to the State of Nevada and supposedly used an San Francisco Police Officers Association credit card to fill up the tank costing about $150. Montoya confirmed with San Francisco Standard reporters that the rumors were true but he was not violating any established practice or policy. He also stated that he was originally being accused of theft or embezzlement but asserts that he never committed such acts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated Election Results: Contra Costa County and State Races

The following are the election results for the June 7 primary election for both Contra Costa County and statewide elections. The county has now released its fourth update Friday. Contra Costa County voter turnout has increased from 17% to 26.44% with 186,754 ballots casts. There are 706,257 registered voters in...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtf#Gun Laws#Politics State#Election State#Chesa Boudin Recalled#Wtf California Podcast#Google Podcast#Spotify
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Accused killer wants plea deal before Gascón recall election

LOS ANGELES - A day after San Franciscans recalled their district attorney, supporters of recalling LA County DA George Gascón are hoping a new audio recording will help in their push to meet the July deadline for gathering signatures. On the recording, murder suspect Willie Wilkerson can be heard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Podcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Refugio Garcia

First case of monkeypox detected in Alameda County

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) First suspected case of monkeypox discovered in Alameda County. Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced the first suspected case of monkeypox after an area resident tested positive for an orthopoxvirus, which includes smallpox, cowpox and monkeypox. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently testing to confirm the monkeypox infection, East Bay Times reports.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy