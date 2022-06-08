Driver dead after struck head-on by vehicle that crossed median in Frederick County, police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shattered a woman’s car window and assaulted her in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. MDTA officers responded at 1:18 p.m. to northbound I-895, where they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window. The victim told police the driver of a blue BMW sedan exited his vehicle and smashed her back window, and when she exited her car, the enraged driver reportedly tried to take her cell phone and then pushed her to the ground. Police provided these images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him: MDTA Police I-895 Investigation 2Credit: MDTAMDTA Police I-895 Investigation 1Credit: MDTA An investigation is ongoing. Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call MDTA Police at 443-915-7763.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO