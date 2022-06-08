ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie Mellon University president announces one-time payment for faculty and staff

WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — In a message to the Carnegie Mellon University community, CMU President Farnam Jahanian outlined the steps the university is taking to help ease the effects of inflation on its faculty and staff.

A one-time payment of $1,500 will be given to all eligible faculty and staff, Jahanian said. All temporary employment service staff are eligible, but part-time adjuncts, union employees, employees on long-term disability or unpaid leave, interns and those starting on July 1, 2022, or later are ineligible. Employees will receive the one-time payment on either the final June bi-weekly pay date or the final June monthly pay date.

WPXI Pittsburgh

