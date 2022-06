The New York Yankees rallied to defeat the Minnesota Twins, 10-7, on Thursday night at Target Field. With the victory, New York won the series by taking two of three. Gerrit Cole started on the bump for the Yankees and had the worst outing of his career. The right-hander allowed seven runs on five home runs over 2 1/3 innings, including back-to-back-to-back solo shots in the first.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO