GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for June 9

After a long, strange trip, festivals are back—and New Jersey is ready to rock!. We’ve put together a list of 40+ can’t-miss festivals taking place this summer and early fall, from musical gatherings to food-focused events to everything in between. There are festivals that have rightfully gained a following, like the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, Sourland Mountain Festival and Maplewoodstock; events that celebrate local seafood and wine, such as Point Pleasant’s Festival of the Sea and Seaside Heights’ Wine on the Beach; plus art fairs, sand-sculpting competitions, and even one festival that’s all about dogs.

