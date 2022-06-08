GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for June 9
Here's how to enjoy all of this week's destinations from Road Trip: Close to Home. This week, we explore military and aviation history in New Jersey and Connecticut. We also have guides sharing on how you can celebrate Pride Month throughout the tri-state region.
225 B Main St.
Stratford, Connecticut 06615
Open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
1 Leddon St.
Millville, New Jersey 08332
Open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
30 Plant St.
Ogdensburg, New Jersey 07439
Visit website for tour reservation information.
1 Playland Parkway
Rye, New York 10580
Opens for season June 9. Calendar shows varying hours.
28 Deveau Road
North Salem, New York 10560
Open Wednesday through Saturday 12 - 4 p.m.
790 Hulse Landing Road
Wading River, New York 11792
Day use area open sunrise to sunset.
Washington's Headquarters Museum and Ford Mansion: 30 Washington Place, Morristown, NJ 07960
Jockey Hollow Visitor Center: 586 Tempe Wick Road, Morristown, NJ 07960
Photo exhibit on display June 4 to July 31 at Jockey Hollow Visitor Center and Washington’s Headquarters Museum.
242 Butler St.
Brooklyn, New York 11217
Open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
1027 Flatbush Ave.
Brooklyn, New York 11226
More than 200 tourism attractions offering free or discounted admission or special offers
Saturday, June 11
2400 Ocean Parkway
Wantagh, New York 11793
Visit website for varying hours
