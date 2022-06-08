ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for June 9

By Brian Heyman, Digital Managing Editor
 3 days ago
Here's how to enjoy all of this week's destinations from Road Trip: Close to Home. This week, we explore military and aviation history in New Jersey and Connecticut. We also have guides sharing on how you can celebrate Pride Month throughout the tri-state region.

225 B Main St.

Stratford, Connecticut 06615

Open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1 Leddon St.

Millville, New Jersey 08332

Open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

30 Plant St.

Ogdensburg, New Jersey 07439

Visit website for tour reservation information.

1 Playland Parkway

Rye, New York 10580

Opens for season June 9. Calendar shows varying hours.

28 Deveau Road

North Salem, New York 10560

Open Wednesday through Saturday 12 - 4 p.m.

790 Hulse Landing Road

Wading River, New York 11792

Day use area open sunrise to sunset.

Washington's Headquarters Museum and Ford Mansion: 30 Washington Place, Morristown, NJ 07960

Jockey Hollow Visitor Center: 586 Tempe Wick Road, Morristown, NJ 07960

Photo exhibit on display June 4 to July 31 at Jockey Hollow Visitor Center and Washington’s Headquarters Museum.

242 Butler St.

Brooklyn, New York 11217

Open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

1027 Flatbush Ave.

Brooklyn, New York 11226

More than 200 tourism attractions offering free or discounted admission or special offers

Saturday, June 11

2400 Ocean Parkway

Wantagh, New York 11793

Visit website for varying hours

