New York City, NY

Caviar ‘Bumps’ Are Apparently the Latest Luxury Flex in NYC

By Emma Orlow
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA summer of excess seems to be underway in New York City, as the New York Times reports that caviar “bumps” are now apparently a thing. Unlike bumps of cocaine, these caviar bumps are not snorted, but rather licked off the fist, and are intended to be an extravagant way to...

ny.eater.com

Comments / 0

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forget offices: Young, hip New Yorkers bringing Midtown back

Residents and brokers who specialize in the area — known for aging office buildings and executives — say it has been transforming during the city’s recovery, getting younger, hipper and trendier. It can surely use the new blood. The skyscraper-laden district stretching from 34th Street to Central...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Lower East Side Cocktail Destination Attaboy Named Best Bar in North America

Earlier this week, Attaboy, the Lower East Side spot known for its destination-worthy cocktails and speakeasy format, was crowned the top bar in North America, according to controversial awards machine World’s 50 Best. The award marks the esteemed bar’s 10-year anniversary — it first opened on Eldridge street in 2012, in the former home of legendary cocktail bar Milk and Honey. Attaboy is one of 10 other NYC bars that made the cut for the 50 Best list: among them include the Japanese-leaning Katana Kitten (#4), chicken sandwich and cocktail spot Double Chicken Please (#17), and the sky-high Overstory (#27).
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Here are the 12 new vendors coming to Smorgasburg

Screw swimsuit season! Smorgasburg is adding a dozen new vendors across its two Brooklyn locations beginning next weekend. The new additions bring the total vendors to 62 at its Williamsburg market and 67 at its Prospect Park, which mirror pre-pandemic numbers according to Smorgasburg cofounder Eric Demby. He tells Brooklyn Magazine that while it’s been a “slow arduous climb” following a tough two years, there’s a reason for optimism.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

This New Dreamy East Village Spot Has A Downstairs Speakeasy And Hidden Lounge

SAINT , a bi-level restaurant with a lower level speakeasy SAINT Downstairs, is the East Village’s newest hot spot. This new chic spot is comprised of multiple sections. From their front dining area with plenty of natural light and hanging crystal chandeliers to a back dining room that opens up to a gorgeous outdoor garden filled with lush greenery and hanging vines, there’s seating for any mood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Hell’s Kitchen free-market rental property offered for sale

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has been retained to arrange the sale of 515 West 47th St., a 15-unit, free-market apartment building with one ground-floor retail space located a short walk from the Theater District in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The asking price is $8.5 million. Situated...
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

New York’s Favorite Burger Bun Has Far-Right Ties. Will Restaurants Leave It Behind?

When Jelena Pasic opened Harlem Shake in 2013, the uptown restaurant owner taste tested almost everything — the buns for her hot dogs, the ice cream in her milkshakes, and as many as six different Pat LaFrieda meat blends — but she knew from the start where she was getting her burger buns. “Martin’s was a must,” she says. “It was never even a question.” The squishy, slightly sweet potato rolls have anchored Harlem Shake’s menu for the last decade, making up as much as half of everything Pasic purchases in a week. Amid growing calls to boycott the Pennsylvania hamburger bun maker, she’s debating how, and whether, to leave them behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Hugh Jackman Lists Modern NYC Triplex for $38.9 Million

Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman is currently starring alongside Sutton Foster in a Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” and is making moves off-broadway as well. He has listed his longtime West Village condo for $38.9 million. The X-Men and Les Miserables actor and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have raised their two children in this NYC dwelling and purchased the five-bedroom triplex for $21 million in 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Popular Japanese-Inspired Retail Store MINISO To Open New Queens Location

Queens’ Tangram will be opening NYC’s newest MINISO location this weekend!. Tangram has been bringing endless amounts of fun to Flushing, Queens since its opening earlier this year. The 1.2-million-square-foot shopping development offers a wide variety of entertainment from a mini golf course to a movie theater, and more upcoming openings including the highly anticipated Asian-inspired cyberpunk food hall & beer garden .
QUEENS, NY

