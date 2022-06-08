ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme heat continues along with near-record highs and isolated storms

By Nichole Gomez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ABC-7 First Alert continues for extreme heat. Daytime highs will approach record territory this afternoon, today the record for El Paso is 105 degrees. An Air Quality Alert...

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in western Texas * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 521 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northeast El Paso, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeast El Paso and Franklin Mountains State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
