Interview: Tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has started serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to embezzlement charges. Dendrick Hurd pleaded guilty April 18 to taking more than $4,000 from people who were trying to pay court-ordered fees and fines. Court records show that on May 10, Forrest County Circuit Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced the 28-year-old Hurd to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. State Auditor Shad White announced Hurd's sentence Thursday. Officers from White's office arrested Hurd last year. State prison records show Hurd is serving his sentence at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

2 DAYS AGO