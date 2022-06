Welcome to the latest edition of BuzzFeed News' culture newsletter, Cleanse the Timeline! You can subscribe here. I’ve been inhaling Couples Therapy, a Showtime docuseries about people working through difficult, sometimes devastating issues. The raw friction is compelling, of course — as one of the show’s experts says, couples don’t usually seek the help of professionals until they’re in crisis. But what keeps me watching through the gut-wrenching conversations is the surprisingly reliable effect of love; these people often seem on the verge of an impasse or even a breakup, but with assistance from soothing and incisive therapist Orna Guralnik, they navigate life’s byways to end up back on the same path together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO