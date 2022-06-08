ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter of slain NYPD officer battling state over access to mom's pension: 'Never been a case like ours'

By Joshua Q. Nelson
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daughter of a slain NYPD officer who was left to raise her younger siblings said on "Fox & Friends" she has been stuck in a legal battle for five years over access to her mom’s pension. "There has never been a case like ours before in the...

Comments / 20

F8T444
3d ago

💜She should get her pension to take carr of her and her siblings.

Reply(2)
10
