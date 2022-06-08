ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Massachusetts Woman Steals Police Cruiser, Leads Chase Through Boston: Report

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A Malden woman is facing charges after stealing a police cruiser and leading State Troopers on a chase through Boston, multiple news sources report.

Renelle Sonia, 38, allegedly stole a Malden Police cruiser shortly before midnight on Tuesday, June 7, Boston25 reports .

After Malden Police issued an alert about the missing cruiser, Massachusetts State Police found it on the I-93 South by Mass Ave, WHDH reports . Sonia also refused to stop for police, the outlet reports.

She was eventually stopped and taken into custody in Dorchester, the outlet reports. No one was injured and no damage was made to the cruiser. Malden Police came later and reclaimed the cruiser, the outlet reports.

Sonia is facing charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation and failure to stop for police, Boston25 reports.

Comments / 0

Holyoke Man Driving Recklessly Injures Deputy, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts man has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after injuring a sheriff's deputy while driving recklessly. The incident took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, June 9. Police attempted to stop Tyler Scheurer, age 36 of Holyoke after he was spotted...
HOLYOKE, MA
whdh.com

Malden police cruiser stolen, causing pursuit through Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman stole a Malden police cruiser, leading officers on a police chase through the streets of Boston. Malden Police first issued an alert that its cruiser was stolen shortly before midnight on Tuesday. A few minutes later, the cruiser was spotted on the Zakim Bridge driving erratically. A State Police Trooper found the stolen cruiser on Route 93 South by Mass. Ave and attempted to conduct a stop. The female suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Malden police cruiser hijacked by woman, led police on chase through Boston and Interstate 93, Massachusetts State Police say

Massachusetts State Police said a woman stole a Malden police cruiser and led authorities on a police pursuit through Boston and Interstate 93 late Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Malden Police released an alert that one of their police cruisers was stolen, officials said. Police said the cruiser was spotted driving erratically on Zakim Bridge minutes after the alert was issued.
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows state troopers speeding through Boston tunnel in pursuit of woman in stolen cruiser

BOSTON — A woman is facing criminal charges after she stole a Malden police cruiser and led troopers on a chase through Boston late Tuesday night, authorities said. Renelle Sonia, 38, of Malden, was arraigned Wednesday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop for police.
BOSTON, MA
