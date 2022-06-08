K-State soccer announces 2022 schedule
Kansas State women’s soccer announced its schedule for the 2022 season on Monday.
The Wildcats — who enter their seventh season —- will play a 20-match schedule, 11 of which they will host at Buser Family Park in Manhattan.
They will play nine matches against Big 12 opponents and two against Big Ten opponents.
K-State opens the year with two exhibition matches, first at Missouri State on Aug. 6 and then at Wyoming on Aug. 10.
Then, the Wildcats will begin the regular season at home against Northwestern on Aug. 19.
They will face another Big Ten foe when they host Purdue on Sept. 4. The Boilermakers beat K-State 2-0 last season.
K-State’s first Big 12 match will be a road tilt with Iowa State on Sept. 22.
It will then host Oklahoma State on Sept. 25 in its home conference opener.
The Wildcats will play their final home game against Kansas on Oct. 28.
2022 K-State women’s soccer schedule
Aug. 6 — Missouri State (exhibition)
Aug. 10 — at Wyoming (exhibition)
Aug. 18 — Northwestern
Aug. 21 — Northern Colorado
Aug. 25 — at UTRGV
Aug. 28 — at UTSA
Sept. 1 — at Weber State
Sept. 4 — Purdue
Sept. 9 — Yale
Sept. 15 — Colorado State
Sept. 18 — at South Dakota State
Sept. 22 — at Iowa State
Sept. 25 — Oklahoma State
Sept. 30 — TCU
Oct. 6 — at Texas
Oct. 9 — at Baylor
Oct. 13 — Texas Tech
Oct. 16 — Oklahoma
Oct. 21 — Kansas
Oct. 27 — at West Virginia
