Manhattan, KS

K-State soccer announces 2022 schedule

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
In this file photo, Kansas State head coach Mike Dibbini surveys the field during the second half of play the team’s game versus Weber State at Buser Family Park in August. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State women’s soccer announced its schedule for the 2022 season on Monday.

The Wildcats — who enter their seventh season —- will play a 20-match schedule, 11 of which they will host at Buser Family Park in Manhattan.

They will play nine matches against Big 12 opponents and two against Big Ten opponents.

K-State opens the year with two exhibition matches, first at Missouri State on Aug. 6 and then at Wyoming on Aug. 10.

Then, the Wildcats will begin the regular season at home against Northwestern on Aug. 19.

They will face another Big Ten foe when they host Purdue on Sept. 4. The Boilermakers beat K-State 2-0 last season.

K-State’s first Big 12 match will be a road tilt with Iowa State on Sept. 22.

It will then host Oklahoma State on Sept. 25 in its home conference opener.

The Wildcats will play their final home game against Kansas on Oct. 28.

2022 K-State women’s soccer schedule

Aug. 6 — Missouri State (exhibition)

Aug. 10 — at Wyoming (exhibition)

Aug. 18 — Northwestern

Aug. 21 — Northern Colorado

Aug. 25 — at UTRGV

Aug. 28 — at UTSA

Sept. 1 — at Weber State

Sept. 4 — Purdue

Sept. 9 — Yale

Sept. 15 — Colorado State

Sept. 18 — at South Dakota State

Sept. 22 — at Iowa State

Sept. 25 — Oklahoma State

Sept. 30 — TCU

Oct. 6 — at Texas

Oct. 9 — at Baylor

Oct. 13 — Texas Tech

Oct. 16 — Oklahoma

Oct. 21 — Kansas

Oct. 27 — at West Virginia

Manhattan, KS
