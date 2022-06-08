ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halestorm at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs – official presale code

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago

We have the Halestorm presale password! This is a great chance for you to order tickets to see Halestorm before they go on sale. If you don’t get your tickets...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

KRDO

Colorado Springs neighborhood market, Hillside hub, a first of its’ kind in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hillside Hub, Colorado Springs, the first neighborhood food center in the city is hosting its grand opening Saturday, June 11. Food to Power, formerly known as the Colorado Springs Food Rescue, is creating the new center. Dubbed the Hillside Hub, it will be a space for urban farming, compost production, micro-enterprise development, educational workshops, & fresh grocery distribution.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

11 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Soap Box Derby, beer festival and more

Fifty vendors will be on hand three days for the annual Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show at Norris-Penrose Event Center. Gems, gold panning, fossils, jewelry, meteorites and more. $5 per day or $8 for multiple days; free for ages up to 12. PikesPeakGemShow.com More shopping, coming up Friday, an Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival with live music, food trucks and more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, 1140 Panorama Drive. facebook.com/events/colorado-springs-masonic-center/masonic-outdoor-family-craft-gift-festival/250970676874415.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Columbia Sportswear Grand Opening!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just in time for summer and enjoying the outdoors, the first Columbia Sportswear store to hit Colorado Springs is now open. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went over to the Shops at Briargate, to learn all about the fun festivities planned for the Grand Opening Weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. When a diamond in the rough comes along, you can see the potential. Especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462 square foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO
weather5280.com

Near-record heat this weekend in Denver and around Colorado

It's going to be a hot weekend across the region with some daily record temperatures to be set, the hottest of which will be in Grand Junction that may set back-to-back records of 100 degrees +. This isn't as extreme as the heat expected across the southern and southwestern U.S.,...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs Has Gone Batty

(Colorado Springs, CO) When people think about bats, some picture vampire bats that feast on blood. Thankfully, that bat species does not live in the Pikes Peak Region. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 18 known species of bats live in Colorado, and none are vampire bats. These under-appreciated creatures are a valuable part of our ecosystem. They pollinate plants and help control the insect population by eating an impressive number of mosquitoes and other pests in just a few minutes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New luxury apartments coming to Pueblo to be built overlooking the Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new housing development is coming to Pueblo. These new apartments, however, come with a steep price tag. The new apartment complex, designed by Denver-based firm Venture Architecture, will be six stories and considered luxury and upscale. According to the firm, the new units will be built off Pearl St., southeast The post New luxury apartments coming to Pueblo to be built overlooking the Arkansas River appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Reserve a day to paddle at reservoir north of Colorado Springs

Paddle Days have returned to a reservoir south of Denver — welcome news among enthusiasts fine with a fee and some restrictions. In northeast Douglas County, the 1,170-acre Rueter-Hess Reservoir is set between sandstone bluffs and folding, oak valleys. It's a drinking-water source owned and tightly managed by Parker Water Sanitation District. By South Suburban Parks and Recreation's description, it's "a big open space, both quiet and safe to float your stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

It's official, the '$10K treasure' was found in Colorado – but the hunt is still on

Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
COLORADO STATE

