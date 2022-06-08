Halestorm at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs – official presale code

Fifty vendors will be on hand three days for the annual Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show at Norris-Penrose Event Center. Gems, gold panning, fossils, jewelry, meteorites and more. $5 per day or $8 for multiple days; free for ages up to 12. PikesPeakGemShow.com More shopping, coming up Friday, an Outdoor Family Craft & Gift Festival with live music, food trucks and more than 50 vendors, Masonic Center, 1140 Panorama Drive. facebook.com/events/colorado-springs-masonic-center/masonic-outdoor-family-craft-gift-festival/250970676874415.
Comments / 0