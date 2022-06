WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad health officials say we've reached a place where we are learning to live with COVID-19. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over. "No one likes being sick and so if you're in area where exposure might happen, such as a birthday party, wear a mask, if you're going on transit, wear a mask," said Dr. Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest School of Medicine.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO