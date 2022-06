Northwestern football will have a familiar face returning to its ranks. Former Northwestern WR Riley Lees will be rejoining the program as an offensive graduate assistant. Lees played in Evanston from 2016-2020, appearing in 48 games for the Wildcats. During his time in Evanston, he tallied 1,093 yards receiving and was known to be a kick returner as well. Lees joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an un-drafted free agent in May of 2021 in a return specialist role. However, Lees was waived by the team in August.

