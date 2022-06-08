ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs in South Salt Lake, UT – presale passcode

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago

We have the Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs pre-sale code!! For a very short time you can order your show tickets before anyone else. Do not miss this incredible chance to see Mike Campbell...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tmpresale.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd in Salt Lake City, UT – pre-sale password

The Lynyrd Skynyrd presale password has just been listed: For a short time during this presale you’ll have a fantastic opportunity to get tickets before they go on sale!!!. Remember that this might be your best opportunity ever to see Lynyrd Skynyrd live in Salt Lake City!. Here is...
coloradomusic.org

Ogden Theater Manager Says He Was Fired For Whistling At COVID Positive Musician’s Concert

Photo: Goth Babe | By World Nation News Desk | A manager at Denver’s Ogden Theater claims he was fired by Colorado’s biggest concert promoter for whistling about a concert by a COVID-positive musician. In a lawsuit filed on May 27, Brian Hendricks said he had been working for AEG for 15 years, when Griffin Washburn arrived in Ogden on January 22 “clearly suffering from the quintessential COVID-19 symptoms.” Washburn presents electronic indie music as “Goth Babe”.
DENVER, CO
KUTV

She & Him to bring Brian Wilson tribute to Red Butte Garden

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2006, when director Martin Hynes introduced actress Zooey Deschanel to musician M. Ward with the idea that the duo could record a song together for the end credits of his film “The Go-Getter,” I doubt that he expected the duo to be frequent collaborators who 15 or so years later would be heading out on the road ahead of the release their seventh studio album. Then again, maybe he was a prophetic genius. Maybe he orchestrated the whole thing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
South Salt Lake, UT
KSLTV

Modern Display is moving from its Salt Lake City location

The Christmas holidays will look a little different this year after a local business known for its giant and colorful Christmas light displays announced plans to move from Salt Lake City to Murray. Modern Display planned to pack up the familiar store 424 South 700 E by the end of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Best Avocado Toast in Salt Lake

Why avocados are so important, learning from pioneers about supply shortages, and why we need a downtown food hub. For millennials (and myself), the abrupt enormous price hike of avocados has been the most frightening aspect of our food supply chain shortages. Now that it’s summertime and Covid appears at least to be on temporary hold, the culture of young adults who want to eat avo-toast while sipping a cold brew at local restaurants might actually not be wearing masks. Instead, they will be wearing beards, tattoos, and yoga pants.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Level#Knobs#Presale Passwords
ABC4

Police searching for missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Police are searching for a South Salt Lake man who’s been missing since Sunday. Cornelis Frederik Bogslag, 30, was last seen on June 5, at his apartment in South Salt Lake. Bogslag missed work on Monday and has not been seen since, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department. […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Help from the public sought after theft of cash at Pride Festival

SALT LAKE CITY — A vendor is trying to find a large amount of cash he says was stolen from the Utah Pride Festival on Sunday. Dallas Rivas had a booth at the festival and said he had about $1,000 in small bills stored in a rare novelty tin that was placed inside a rainbow bag from IKEA.
kjzz.com

Downtown Salt Lake business owners frustrated with issues surrounding homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives from the Downtown Alliance and the Salt Lake City Police Department met with business owners on 300 South Thursday evening. Richard Locke, who owns Rich’s Burgers N Grub, helped spearhead the effort to start dialogue. He and his employees are growing frustrated with the state of things downtown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a popular Utah-based supermarket chain comes to Eagle Mountain. Macey’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1557 Eagle Mountain Blvd on June 4. This new location marks the company’s twentieth store in the state of Utah. A grand opening celebration was held […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

Stolen car chase ends at Taylorsville golf course

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A stolen car chase ended at the 14th hole at a golf course in Taylorsville early Thursday morning. William Clark Welch, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop at the command of police; a third-degree felony, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle; a second-degree felony, criminal mischief; a second-degree […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah gas prices hit another record high

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah hit another new record high gas price Tuesday. According to AAA, the Utah average just hit $4.956. Utah drivers say they’re definitely feeling that pain in their wallets, and it’s impacted their budgets and trips. “It’s so much more expensive and it’s painful,” said Deborah Dilley. “I think they’re […]
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Now and Then: Decades of Dive Bars in Utah

When Bruce Corrigan and his wife Debra opened O’Shucks on Main Street in Park City, “I Swear” by All-4-One, Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love” and “The Sign” by Ace of Base were playing on the radio. Pulp Fiction, Dumb & Dumber and Forest Gump were in the theaters. Bill Clinton was president, and we hadn’t yet heard the name Monica Lewinsky. The year was 1994.
PARK CITY, UT
vigourtimes.com

Rockstar Energy founder drops record $39.6M for Utah mansion

This caffeinated beverage bro has bought himself an unprecedentedly expensive home. Billionaire Russell Weiner, who created the drink company Rockstar Energy in 2001, just paid a state record of $39.6 million for a ski pad in Park City, Utah. The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 17,567-square-foot mountain crib is named Monitor’s Rest and...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Crews rescue seriously injured hiker, biker in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued two seriously injured people who were stranded in two different locations on Tuesday night. Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the first incident involved a mountain biker who was injured after a crash around 6:30 p.m. The biker was discovered about one mile up […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy