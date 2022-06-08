Man burned with cooking oil

THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville woman is accused of pouring hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping early Monday, leaving him severely burned.

Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, of Liberty Drive is charged with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injury.

Andrew Kirby, 32, of Liberty Drive called the Thomasville Police Department shortly before 7:45 a.m. Officers arrived to find him sitting outside the house in his wheelchair pleading for help, police said. He had third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.

Kirby was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he was in serious but stable condition Wednesday, police said.

Carlton left the house before officers arrived. She was found at a shopping center on Randolph Street and arrested, police said.

Police did not release the reason for Kirby to have been attacked.

Bond was set at $25,000 secured. Carlton was in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington as of Wednesday.