El Paso, TX

One person injured in rollover crash

By Brenda Medina, Gabriela Rodríguez
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Special Traffic Investigators were called out to an a car accident on the 400 block of Yarbrough Dr. near N. Loop Dr. just before 3:30 a.m., on Wednesday that left the driver of a truck with life-threatening injuries.

According to El Paso Police Department, the preliminary investigation revealed the Ford F-150, driven by Juan Galindo, was traveling northbound on Yarbrough when the truck struck the center median and rolled over. Galindo was ejected from the vehicle as he was not wearing his seat belt.

Galindo was transported to Del Sol Medical Center. The investigation continues.

