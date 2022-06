LORAIN, Ohio — A teen woman was wounded early Wednesday morning when shots were fired during a large gathering at an event center in a southern part of the city. Deputies with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office were called to the event center on the 1400 block of East Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., police say. When deputies arrived, they saw about 50 people, mainly between the ages of 14 and 20 years old, running from the building.

