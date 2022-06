RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A black bear was spotted at a business on Commerce Road in downtown Richmond. Machinery Movers and Erectors Inc. sent NBC12 a video of a bear on their property. Workers said they called the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, but no one came to do anything about the bear. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the bear didn’t pose a threat to the public.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO