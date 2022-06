AKRON, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after five people, including three children, escaped a house fire Thursday afternoon in the Chapel Hill neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Creighton Avenue at about 5:14 p.m., according to a news release from the Akron Fire Department. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the house, but the five residents were able to get out.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO