12 First-Class Father’s Day Gifts Perfect for Any Stylish Dad

 3 days ago
A sampling of fashionable items he (or you) would be thrilled to receive. Courtesy of brands

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and if the perfect purchase for the style-forward guy in your life still seems to be eluding you (or, if you, the style-forward guy, can sense some frustration bubbling and want to help them out) you’re in luck. After all, there’s an abundance of offerings flawlessly designed, crafted and sewn for a well-dressed dude still available in time for Father’s Day, ranging from a plush Parachute robe (hello, newspaper grabs) to some lightweight linens (hello, European holiday)…you just need to know where to look.

To help make the special day just that much more special, we’ve created a list of fashionable items he (or you) would be thrilled to receive, each more dapper than the last. Don’t wait — shipping deadlines are drawing near, so cop up (or subtly forward) ASAP.

Todd Snyder

Todd Synder Made In L.A. Tipped Montauk Polo

J.Crew

Marathon Watch Company Navigator Watch

Huckberry

Alex Craine Cham Linen Pants

Huckberry

Wythe New York Denim Seed Badge Cap

Outerknown

Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Shorts

Birkenstock Arizona CT Rugged Sandals

Sunski

Sunski Ventana Square Sunglasses

Lagho

Lahgo Organic Pima Fitted Short Sleeve Tee

Minnetonka

Minnetonka Camp Moc Slipper

Parachute

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Unconstructed Chino Suit Jacket

Mr Porter

Mr P. Larry Leather-Panelled Re-Suede Sneakers

InsideHook

New Study Reveals the Best and Worst Car Colors for Resale Value

When looking to buy a car, many prospective vehicle owners must wrestle with the same question — namely, “Just how well is this going to retain its value?” A study cited in this 2019 article indicated that most drivers keep their cars for around six years. And while the market for used cars has gone through some unexpected ups and downs in recent years, the principles at the heart of reselling one’s vehicle remain the same.
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

Brian Wilson Revealed His Favorite Beach Boys Songs

As both a songwriter and a producer, Brian Wilson has had an impact on music that few others of his generation could claim. The influence of his work as a member of the Beach Boys has been massive, influencing artists working both in a similar vein and those who might not come to mind initially.
MUSIC
InsideHook

The Market for Toyota Supra A80s Is Booming

If you could go back in time 25 years with a large pile of money to invest, what would you do with it? Though this might have seemed strange at the time, it turns out that the fourth generation of Toyota Supras — known as the A80, and manufactured from 1993 to 2002 — have become hot commodities in the automotive world.
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

Energica Unveils an Electric Motorcycle Without the Range Anxiety

As a growing number of vehicle styles undergo electrification, one big question still looms large for drivers: How long can they go without needing to recharge? This applies whether you’re traveling via crossover or compact car, but it’s especially crucial when it comes to motorcycles. To put it...
CARS
InsideHook

On Hold for 12 Hours: Why Airline Wait Times Are Still So Excessive

“We are experiencing higher-than-normal call volumes.”. If you’ve attempted to contact an airline customer service center any time in the past two years, you’re surely familiar with that line. You’re also presumably familiar with its implication, which is that you’re more than likely hours out from speaking with a representative. And by “hours,” I mean anywhere from two to north of seven.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Archaeologists Made Olive Oil With an Ancient Egyptian Recipe

Olive oil holds a rarefied spot in the food world — rich-tasting yet healthy, and able to be used in a wide variety of dishes and cuisines. It’s also something with plenty of history on its side — which is to say that people have been making use of olive oil for, literally, thousands of years. And if you’re looking for evidence of that, you can find it on wall paintings dating back to ancient Egypt, which illustrate the techniques used to make said oil many years ago.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Panerai Packs Big Style Into Slimmed Down Watch

In addition to their unique design — think cushion-shaped case, signature sandwich dial and (in many models) distinct crown guard — Panerai watches have always been known for one thing in particular: their size. The 160-year-old Florentine watch brand makes 44mm statement timepieces that have graced the wrists of equally big personalities — from Italian Royal Navy commanders to Hollywood action stars to Ralph Lauren.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Turns Out Pete Townshend Doesn’t Like It When People Request Songs Live

There’s an art to coming up with the perfect set list, for most musicians. If you’re trying to keep an audience engaged and you have decades’ worth of music to choose from, that task becomes even more challenging. This isn’t to say that some bands or solo artists aren’t up for requests — but generally, putting a set in the hands of others is something confined to specific tours, which bands as disparate as Metallica and Yo La Tengo have experimented with.
MUSIC
InsideHook

The Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Made Famous Readies a Return

Do restaurants have second acts? For every beloved dining spot that becomes an institution, there are countless more that don’t endure past a certain point. There are countless reasons for this — sometimes it’s business reasons, sometimes it’s due to burnout; in other instances it can be due to factors that are completely outside of the control of ownership and staff alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
