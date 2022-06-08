12 First-Class Father’s Day Gifts Perfect for Any Stylish Dad

A sampling of fashionable items he (or you) would be thrilled to receive. Courtesy of brands

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and if the perfect purchase for the style-forward guy in your life still seems to be eluding you (or, if you, the style-forward guy, can sense some frustration bubbling and want to help them out) you’re in luck. After all, there’s an abundance of offerings flawlessly designed, crafted and sewn for a well-dressed dude still available in time for Father’s Day, ranging from a plush Parachute robe (hello, newspaper grabs) to some lightweight linens (hello, European holiday)…you just need to know where to look.

To help make the special day just that much more special, we’ve created a list of fashionable items he (or you) would be thrilled to receive, each more dapper than the last. Don’t wait — shipping deadlines are drawing near, so cop up (or subtly forward) ASAP.

Todd Snyder

Todd Synder Made In L.A. Tipped Montauk Polo

J.Crew

Marathon Watch Company Navigator Watch

Huckberry

Alex Craine Cham Linen Pants

Huckberry

Wythe New York Denim Seed Badge Cap

Outerknown

Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Shorts

Birkenstock Arizona CT Rugged Sandals

Sunski

Sunski Ventana Square Sunglasses

Lagho

Lahgo Organic Pima Fitted Short Sleeve Tee

Minnetonka

Minnetonka Camp Moc Slipper

Parachute

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Unconstructed Chino Suit Jacket

Mr Porter

Mr P. Larry Leather-Panelled Re-Suede Sneakers