Relish this: A guy who sells his own homemade hot dogs, ketchup and mustard on the side of a busy road

As members of greater Syracuse, I would urge us to speak up against the funding of an aquarium in the Inner Harbor. I can see how an aquarium would most likely be an enjoyable and exciting place for visitors. It is also possible that an aquarium in the Inner Harbor would bring more people into Syracuse, and potentially support surrounding businesses; a very important consideration when planning for the economic future of a community. All this being said, the amount of money needed to fund a project that is designed primarily as a way to draw more money into the community doesn’t seem like a wise choice at this time. I don’t feel confident that we can justify using the resources needed, while as a community we remain so vulnerable to food insecurity. Whether these insecurities lie in difficulties regularly accessing fresh food, or for people who have recently felt the effects of our heavy reliance on outside providers through the height of the pandemic and its ongoing supply chain changes, every one of us benefits from consistent access to food.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO