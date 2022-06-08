ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Relish this: A guy who sells his own homemade hot dogs, ketchup and mustard on the side of a busy road

By Charlie Miller
 3 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — It took all of 34 minutes for Tim Barfield to get his first customer last Wednesday. It took five more minutes for that customer to return and order a second lunch. Tim Barfield, the self-awarded Sausage King of Syracuse, opened his own hot dog stand...

House of the Week: Finished in 1838, this Baldwinsville Greek Revival has plenty of ‘character and charm’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
Back At It: Popular CNY Dining Spot To Re-Open This Fall

A well-known spot for fine dining over the years is slated to re-open this fall in Herkimer County. Tucker Rosemyer, who previously operated Purple Cow at that very same location, says he is preparing to re-open the now vacant restaurant on West Main Street in Frankfort. The new name will...
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Area anglers catch trout, pike, and one mean muskie

Katia Rivers, 40, of Rochester, caught and released a magnificent 48.5-inch muskie on opening day on Chautauqua Lake. Rivers was fishing in 12 feet of water, using a 5-inch Baker muskie lure in bluegill pattern. What for many would be the catch of a season, if not a lifetime, was...
The artist behind the “Trapped in Ithaca” music video dominating local YouTube algorithms

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca locals were in for a surprise when they came across a strange advertisement on YouTube. If they stuck around to watch the whole video, they would’ve seen Raymond Xu’s “TRAPPED IN ITHACA,” a tongue-in-cheek music video about the oddities of Ithaca that’s been a steady presence in advertisements and recommendations on YouTube over the last several months.
The summer air will be filled with music in CNY (Letter from the Editor)

It was great to see the JMA Wireless Dome rocking with Paul McCartney and about 35,000 fans last weekend. After two years of uncertainty, postponed and canceled shows, this is shaping up to be the biggest summer concert season in Central New York in three years, so I asked Life and Culture Editor Chris Baker and reporter Geoff Herbert to share the inside scoop on what we can expect.
Here’s an idea: Build a sustainable food system instead of aquarium (Your Letters)

As members of greater Syracuse, I would urge us to speak up against the funding of an aquarium in the Inner Harbor. I can see how an aquarium would most likely be an enjoyable and exciting place for visitors. It is also possible that an aquarium in the Inner Harbor would bring more people into Syracuse, and potentially support surrounding businesses; a very important consideration when planning for the economic future of a community. All this being said, the amount of money needed to fund a project that is designed primarily as a way to draw more money into the community doesn’t seem like a wise choice at this time. I don’t feel confident that we can justify using the resources needed, while as a community we remain so vulnerable to food insecurity. Whether these insecurities lie in difficulties regularly accessing fresh food, or for people who have recently felt the effects of our heavy reliance on outside providers through the height of the pandemic and its ongoing supply chain changes, every one of us benefits from consistent access to food.
Auburn HGTV Featured House Up for Auction

A large Auburn house that was built in 1827 and featured on national television will be sold at an auction later this month. The Citizen reports the 6,000-square-foot house at 24 Grover St. will be sold in an in-person and online auction on Saturday, June 18th. The house was featured...
Annal’s Angels: Parents turn pain to purpose after their daughters die in Thruway crash

Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Tom and Maureen Annal finally returned to their Baldwinsville home in March 2021. It was six months after a devastating accident on the New York State Thruway. The family had been headed to Letchworth State Park for a family outing just before Labor Day weekend in 2020. They had slowed for a lane closure when a pickup truck rear-ended their minivan, causing a catastrophic chain reaction.
Syracuse automotive named a AAA Best in Auto Repair 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fehlman Brothers Automotive, located at 116 S Midler Ave, Syracuse, was named a AAA Best in Auto Repair 2022, according to AAA. Fehlman Brothers also took home the silver award among medium-sized facilities across the entire country. The award that recognizes the “best of the...
How one architect used the principles of hip-hop to uncover buried histories of Syracuse’s 15th Ward

Beneath the steel underbelly of the I-81 overpass in Syracuse, there’s only asphalt and weeds where a neighborhood once hummed with life. Where Upstate University Hospital overlooks the highway is where little Marie Kearse’s parents’ home was, with red shingles and painted green. Where Madison Street cuts through the middle of the hospital’s campus, young Marion Ervin used to sift through his neighbor’s junkyard for books. And another kid, Richard “Rich” Breland, used to wander East Adams Street to East Taylor Street and beyond with his Brownie camera, snapping photos of life in the 15th Ward.
‘We’re looking forward to people giving us a chance’

FULTON — Thunder Island, a popular water park in Fulton, is estimated to open soon under new owners Shane and Gale LaBeef. Part of Thunder Island, located at 281 Wilcox Road off state Route 48, is estimated to open within the next couple of weeks, while the water park is estimated to open at the end of June, Gale LaBeef told The Palladium-Times.
