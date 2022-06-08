ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alleged abuser leaves Alabama family’s home destroyed

By Addison Willmon
 3 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Esther Racz told News 19 that she moved her family from Utah to Alabama to escape an abusive relationship. After allegedly following them to their new home, Racz said that her accused abuser has made over half of the house unlivable.

Esther Racz has five children, including two with Down Syndrome. Racz told News 19 that she allowed her alleged abuser to return to their family in “a moment of weakness,” which she quickly realized was a mistake.

Racz said that the man promised to fix the truss system in her house, but left the project unfinished. The house now requires thousands of dollars in repairs.

“He said, ‘you’re not ever going to finish this. who’s going to help you?'” Racz explained.

Racz later said that she no longer has the funds to pay professionals to fix her home and her entire family has been living in only a kitchen and one spare bedroom.

“It would be nice for them to have their own bedrooms again, and have their own closets,” Racz said.

Racz also said that she wants her story to be a warning to others and inspire them to get out of abusive relationships as quickly as possible.

According to Racz, she has received protection-from-abuse order and her alleged abuser is no longer in Alabama.

The family has also created a GoFundMe for people to donate for repairs, which you can find here . Esther Racz told News 19 that people can contact their family via email at MoriahTT1@aol.com as well.

