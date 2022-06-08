Cornyn lays groundwork for bipartisan gun deal

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
"You focus on the lunatic, you don't knee cap the rights of law-abiding citizens" In a press conference on June 8, Governor Ron DeSantis kicked back against Florida Democrats who had called for a special session of the state's legislature on gun control.
Opportunities for active military, veterans and their families. Gov. Ron Desantis on June 9Twitter of GovRonDesantis. On June 9, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made the bold claim that the state is "the most military-friendly state in the nation" and proved it by signing six separate bills into law that are intended to aid active and past servicemen and women, and their families.
TALLAHASSEE — Incoming Florida House Speaker Paul Renner told a supporter his chamber would move a “constitutional carry” policy for gun owners in Florida in the next legislative session, according to a video surreptitiously recorded at a fundraising event last month and posted online. In the video,...
MANY Americans across the country have demanded Congress pass more gun control legislation after losing countless lives to mass shootings. March for Our Lives is just one organization that has been fighting for more gun control since 2018. What is the March for Our Lives?. March for Our Lives is...
TALLAHASSEE -- Democratic lawmakers fell well short Friday of getting enough votes to force a special legislative session on gun violence. Only 19 Republican lawmakers responded to a formal poll on holding the session, with all of them voting against the idea. Meanwhile, 57 Democrats supported a special session. "We felt as if what we're asking to have a discussion about were things that are widely popular across the board, throughout the state of Florida and really the entire nation," House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, said during a conference call. "Unfortunately, those requests fell on deaf ears." Democrats used a legal procedure to spur the poll, and lawmakers had until 3 p.m. Friday to cast votes. Republicans hold large majorities in the House and Senate. Calling a special session would have required support from 60 percent of the overall members of the House and the Senate. Democrats wanted lawmakers to address issues of universal background checks, expanding "red-flag" laws and regulating high-capacity rifle magazines after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
Comments / 1