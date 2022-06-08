Black Resilience Fund transitions to basic income program

Portland, Ore. — The Black Resilience Fund , dedicated to fostering resilience and healing by providing immediate and direct financial assistance to Black Portlanders, is restructuring from an emergency relief fund to a village building program with an income guarantee.

As the first of its kind in Portland, the new model will take effect in December 2022.

The program will support up to 50 people over a three year period. Recipients will be eligible for up to $2,000 a month depending on household income and size, for a maximum assistance of $24,000 a year.

Black Resilience Fund will begin taking applications in July, followed by two essay questions and an interview in the fall. Applicants will be selected in November based on background screenings and federal poverty thresholds. Residents living in Multnomah County are eligible to apply for assistance.

The fund will continue to conduct community-based fundraising with a goal of raising $500,000 this summer.

Businesses across the city are doing their part to support by signing up to donate 19% of their June earnings to the fund.

Black Resilience Fund will host a Facebook live event on Thursday, June 2nd at 10:00am as a part of the official announcement. For more information on the Black Resilience Fund, how to donate and access to the program application, visit their website here .

