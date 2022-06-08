ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Faulty wiring caused Flint fire that killed 2 young brothers

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home's living room, fire investigators said. The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint...

