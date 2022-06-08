Faulty wiring caused Flint fire that killed 2 young brothers

Summer is finally here, and the village of Elkton is kicking it off in style with a weekend chock full of fun activities for kids and grown-ups alike. The good times get rolling on the evening of Friday, June 10, with this year's first free Music in the Park show and the dedication of the new pavilion in Veteran's Park. Ora Labora, which "offers a modern twist to rock and roll," will begin playing at 6:30 p.m. And if you're hungry, grab a bite to eat from the food truck from Phil's Diner, which opens at 5 p.m. Friday's fun is sponsored by the Tina Seley Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair.

ELKTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO